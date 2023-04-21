Man snaps at mom’s friend for trying to school his nephew, asks if he is wrong

There are many who take to Reddit to share different incidents of their life and ask netizens if they were wrong in those situations. One such question was asked by a man while narrating a story on how he snapped at his mother’s friend who was trying to school his nephew. The post has prompted people to share various comments, with most commenting that the man was not wrong to react in the way he did. Reddit logo.(Unsplash)

“So my mom's (65) friend (58f) came over this morning to stay for a couple of days from a long distance. And currently I (23m) am responsible to look after my nephew (13m) since my sis (48) doesn't care about him,” he wrote. In the next few lines he added how his mom’s friend called his nephew stupid for not eating parsley. That is when the uncle acted and told the woman that she has no right to school his nephew. He also added that if she is not happy with the situation then she can leave.

Take a look at the post:

“She called a child STUPID for having a preference??! NTA at all. She found out the hard way you can’t just talk to people’s kids any kind of way,” posted a Reddit user. “An adult called a child stupid. She’s lucky she wasn’t shown the door,” commented another. “She was out of line and you defended your nephew,” joined a third. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall parsley being known for its vitamin content?? It’s literally just there for flavour. And she doesn’t know your nephew. And she can stfu. You were defending someone who is essentially your kid. Would I have worded it differently? Yes. But I wouldn’t have been any more polite lol,” wrote a fourth.