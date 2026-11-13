Flowers at Nvidia HQ, weeping woman, tech world stories follow Jensen Huang’s exit amid affairs row

The company informed the public about the tech leader’s sudden departure amid an affair scandal in a statement. “Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately.”

Several bouquets of flowers and one candle were photographed outside Nvidia headquarters after Huang resigned as the company CEO and president. A video showing a woman weeping near the entrance was also captured.

Jensen Huang’s sudden exit from Nvidia amid a widening affairs scandal has sparked both solemn scenes outside the chipmaker’s headquarters and widespread reminiscences across the internet. Bouquets of flowers were laid outside the Santa Clara campus shortly after Huang resigned as CEO and board member on Thursday, with a woman seen weeping near the entrance. Meanwhile, social media timelines have filled with stories from tech figures recalling how Huang helped them.

It added, “Jensen’s contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.”

Tech world floods X with personal Jensen Huang stories Across X, engineers, startup founders, and tech creators shared personal anecdotes defending Huang’s legacy as a leader despite the personal scandal that forced his exit.

Ali Kashani, CEO of Serve Robotics, recalled emailing Jensen in 2023 after an investor pulled out at the last minute.

He tweeted, “We didn’t have cash for payroll, and I was talking with bankruptcy lawyers. Jensen called me at 6am. Later that day, I was having dinner with his team to bridge the company.”

Alex Cheema, co-Founder at EXO Labs, claimed he received a reply from Jensen Huang within seven minutes of pitching a “crazy idea”.

“We were just a small startup with a crazy idea. Jensen took a bet on us. Jensen cares deeply about Open Source AI and Local AI.” He signed off his post by thanking the ousted tech founder.

Gavan Woolery, an employee at Nvidia, shared his story about how Jensen Huang saved him from “living in debt” for the rest of his life.