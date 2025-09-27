Foreign woman films Indian man littering at Wagah Attari border: ‘Why are some people like this?’

A foreign tourist visiting the Wagah Attari border has sparked an online debate after sharing a video of a man littering at the site. The clip was posted on Instagram by a woman under the handle Ameana Finds. A tourist’s video from Wagah Attari border showing a man littering went viral.(Instagram/amina_finds)

The video shows the tourist seated at the ceremonial venue as a nearby Indian man eats an ice cream and casually tosses the wrapper on the ground. The act, captured clearly on camera, quickly sparked a debate on civic behaviour in public spaces.

The video was shared with the caption: “Why are some people like this”. Since then, it has gone viral, garnering more than 1.7 million views on the platform.

Social media reactions

The post soon became a talking point on Instagram, where users voiced anger and disappointment over the lack of basic civic sense. One user wrote, “It is so embarrassing to see our fellow citizens do this in front of foreign visitors.”

Another remarked, “Cleanliness starts with us, not with government campaigns alone.” A third added, “We proudly say ‘Swachh Bharat’, but scenes like this show we still have a long way to go.”

While many expressed disappointment, others were defensive. One commenter said, “Not everyone is like this. Many Indians are very responsible, so please don’t judge the whole country by one man’s mistake.” Another echoed, “It is wrong, but it happens everywhere, not only in India.”

“Tourist spots should have stronger fines for littering,” one person argued. Another wrote, “If we cannot keep our own historic and symbolic places clean, how do we expect visitors to respect us?”

Another user commented, “Such behaviour in front of tourists gives the entire country a bad image. It is shameful.” Another added, “This is not about one wrapper, it is about the attitude of ignoring responsibility.”