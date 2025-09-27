Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Foreign woman films Indian man littering at Wagah Attari border: ‘Why are some people like this?’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 02:48 pm IST

A foreign tourist’s video from Wagah Attari border showed a man littering, sparking a heated debate on civic sense.

A foreign tourist visiting the Wagah Attari border has sparked an online debate after sharing a video of a man littering at the site. The clip was posted on Instagram by a woman under the handle Ameana Finds.

A tourist’s video from Wagah Attari border showing a man littering went viral.(Instagram/amina_finds)
A tourist’s video from Wagah Attari border showing a man littering went viral.(Instagram/amina_finds)

(Also read: ‘They don't care about their own country’: Foreign woman calls out Indian men littering)

The video shows the tourist seated at the ceremonial venue as a nearby Indian man eats an ice cream and casually tosses the wrapper on the ground. The act, captured clearly on camera, quickly sparked a debate on civic behaviour in public spaces.

Check out the clip here:

The video was shared with the caption: “Why are some people like this”. Since then, it has gone viral, garnering more than 1.7 million views on the platform.

Social media reactions

The post soon became a talking point on Instagram, where users voiced anger and disappointment over the lack of basic civic sense. One user wrote, “It is so embarrassing to see our fellow citizens do this in front of foreign visitors.”

Another remarked, “Cleanliness starts with us, not with government campaigns alone.” A third added, “We proudly say ‘Swachh Bharat’, but scenes like this show we still have a long way to go.”

While many expressed disappointment, others were defensive. One commenter said, “Not everyone is like this. Many Indians are very responsible, so please don’t judge the whole country by one man’s mistake.” Another echoed, “It is wrong, but it happens everywhere, not only in India.”

“Tourist spots should have stronger fines for littering,” one person argued. Another wrote, “If we cannot keep our own historic and symbolic places clean, how do we expect visitors to respect us?”

Another user commented, “Such behaviour in front of tourists gives the entire country a bad image. It is shameful.” Another added, “This is not about one wrapper, it is about the attitude of ignoring responsibility.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Foreign woman films Indian man littering at Wagah Attari border: ‘Why are some people like this?’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On