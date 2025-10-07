Foreigner captures awkward in-flight moment as co-passenger uses his leg as armrest on Delhi trip. Watch

A light-hearted yet slightly awkward moment from a flight to Delhi has gone viral after a foreign passenger captured his fellow traveller’s unusual behaviour on camera. The video, shared by Instagram user Sidney Santiago, shows his seatmate trying to use his leg as an armrest during the journey. A Foreigner’s Delhi flight clip went viral after a passenger used his leg as an armrest.(Instagram/sidneytravelss)

Interestingly, the clip only reveals the man’s hand resting on Santiago’s leg while keeping his face out of view. Still, that brief glimpse was enough to capture the internet’s attention.

Santiago’s witty take

Adding humour to the situation, Santiago captioned his post: “Flight to Delhi was an interesting one… When I tell you, he tried to use my leg as a secondary arm holder the whole flight. Nice guy but needs a lesson in personal space.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The witty remark combined with the awkward encounter quickly struck a chord. The video has already garnered over 1.4 million views, with many users rushing to the comments section to share their amusement.

Social media reacts

Viewers could not resist weighing in on the quirky mid-air episode. One user laughed, saying, “I would have started charging rent for my leg at that point.” Another joked, “He probably thought you signed up for the extra armrest service.”

Some took the fun a step further, with a comment reading, “Imagine explaining this to your friends later—‘Yeah, I shared my armrest with a stranger’s leg.’” A viewer said, “Just politely ask him to remove it, he's obviously asleep.”

Others found the incident endearing rather than irritating. “At least he was a nice guy, not the angry type you sometimes find on flights,” said one. Another added, “This is what happens when airlines refuse to design seats for actual humans.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)