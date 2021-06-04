Home / Trending / Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall

“Heavy rain and night patrolling. Dark makes Forest a different world altogether. Yesterday night,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:28 PM IST

Have you ever seen those videos which almost instantly make you say “Wow”? There is a possibility that this video shared by a forest official will evoke the same feeling in you. Shared on Twitter, the video shows him patrolling the forests at night and that too amid heavy rainfall.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, it has left people intrigued and also collected tons of comments.

“Heavy rain and night patrolling. Dark makes Forest a different world altogether. Yesterday night,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video, till now, has gathered more than 9,500 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received more than one thousand likes. There were some who shared their own experiences of patrolling at night, others expressed their wonder.

What are your thoughts on the video?

