Former Oracle employee says MBA changed his life: 'My salary went from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh'

As online learning becomes more popular, many people are questioning whether an MBA is still worth pursuing. But for some entrepreneurs, the degree has been a turning point in their professional journey. A founder reflects on the impact of his MBA. (Instagram/@Pradeepkannanj)

Pradeep Kannan, a former Oracle employee who now runs The Falooda Shop, shared how pursuing an MBA changed the course of his life and eventually set him on the path to entrepreneurship.

Taking to X, Kannan reflected on his journey and explained why he believes the degree played a crucial role in shaping his career.

"If I had not done my MBA, I would not have become an entrepreneur. When I started my MBA in 2010, I had no business acumen. I came from a tier 3 town in South India. An MBA was my first chance to understand how businesses actually worked. It gave me a foundation I could not have built anywhere else.

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"My salary went from ₹25,000 a month to ₹1 lakh a month. Today, in 2026, you can learn almost everything online. AI can teach you strategy. YouTube can teach you finance. Podcasts can teach you marketing. But in 2010, that world did not exist.

"For many people, an MBA was just another degree. For me, it changed the direction of my life."

Kannan's post has sparked discussion online, with people sharing differing views on whether an MBA remains relevant in today's rapidly changing job market.

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