‘MBA Chaiwala’ Prafull Billore calls out trolls spreading fake news of his death: ‘I am alive’
Prafull Billore, who is famously known as “MBA Chaiwala” on social media, shared an Instagram post asking trolls to stop spreading rumours of his death.
Prafull Billore, popular as ‘MBA Chaiwala,’ took to social media to share a post slamming those spreading fake news about his death. He asked the trolls to stop, adding how the rumours are not just offensive but hurtful too.
“That’s ridiculous, offensive and hurtful. Please stop spreading fake news. I am alive. Bhos**walo,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of a Google search.
The search term reads, “Prafull Billore death”. The first result that appears shows a part of an article published on a site called “Finaltrobune”.
It reads, “Prafull Billore Death Rumors Circulate Online; No Official Confirmation Released -Reports claiming that Prafull Billore, the founder and CEO of MBA Chai Wala, has passed away have been circulating across various social media platforms, prompting concern among supporters, customers, and members of the entrepreneurial…”
Earlier, fake tweets about his death started circulating on X, with many sharing their tributes, believing he had passed away.
Social media reacts:
Prafull Billore’s post countering fake news about him has prompted a range of responses on social media.
An individual wrote, “Be strong, bhai, this is the new world. Extreme hate is normal hate.” Another commented, “It’s not a joke.” Billore responded, “True bhai.”
A third expressed, “Those who are jealous of you have spread the news.” A fourth posted, “WTH. Hatemongers to the core.”
Who is Prafull Billore?
Born in Madhya Pradesh, Billore was an MBA student when he realised that it wasn’t the field he was passionate about. Hence, he challenged himself to start a tea stall with just 8,000 rupees to forge his own path and dropped out of the MBA.
He didn’t just build a nationwide chain of stores; he also became a social media sensation thanks to his impressive marketing skills and unique branding.
In his own words, he is an “MBA dropout who fought all the odds to become a CHAI-PRENEUR who created one of the most influential Chai-Franchises in the world.”
In addition to his business, he also often shares social media posts, including motivational ones. His post before the one quashing the rumours of his death was about a Japanese word, “Oubaitori (oh-bai-toh-ree)”.
He wrote, “Stop comparing yourself to others. This word comes from 4 Japanese fruit trees - apricot, peach, plum and cherry. Each blooms in its own time. Without envying the others. Oubaitori teaches - your path is uniquely yours. Your timing is uniquely yours. In the age of social media this philosophy is more powerful than it has ever been. Someone else's success is not your failure.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More