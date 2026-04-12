Founder calls out lack of civic sense after co-passenger litters on IndiGo flight: ‘The bar drops a little lower’

A social media post by a founder has triggered discussion online about everyday civic responsibility in shared public spaces. Swapnil Srivastav, founder of Kidbea, shared an account on X describing an experience during an IndiGo flight. A founder witnessed a co-passenger littering on an IndiGo flight

Srivastav wrote that he was seated next to a well-dressed fellow passenger who appeared “educated” and “aware”.

According to his post, the passenger finished his snack and then deliberately placed the waste under the seat in front of him instead of disposing of it properly.

Responsibility in public spaces: Srivastav noted that the cabin crew later carried out routine trash collection during the flight and did their job efficiently, collecting waste from tray tables and passengers’ hands.

However, he pointed out that the litter placed on the floor was easy to miss and remained unattended. When the flight landed, the cups and food box were still lying on the aircraft floor.

He wrote that the incident left him with a feeling he could not clearly define, describing it as closer to disappointment rather than anger.

In his post, he reflected on how discussions around civic sense in India have continued for decades without significant change in behaviour.

“It’s not an awareness problem. It’s not an education problem. It’s not even an income problem. It’s a whose problem is it problem,” he wrote.

Srivastav argued that the issue is not about awareness, education, or income levels. Instead, he described it as a mindset problem, where people assume that shared spaces such as flights, roads, parks, and footpaths are not their personal responsibility.

“Every time someone litters and nobody reacts, the bar drops a little lower,” he adds.

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