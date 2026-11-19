boAt is among a handful of Indian companies that has given employees the option to take a day off on November 19 to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). As the highly-anticipated video game rolled out across the globe on Thursday, the momentous occasion was marked with playing parties, posts from world leaders and GTA-themed events. Some dedicated gamers even took leave from work to explore Leonida — the fictional US state where the game is set.

People play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) at Bamboo Gaming Center & Bar in Bangkok on November 19, 2026, on the day of the highly anticipated video game�s release. Gamers around the world savoured their first blast of "Grand Theft Auto VI" on November 19, as critics gushed over one of the most-anticipated video game releases ever. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (AFP)

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The frenzy, which has also swept India, is understandable — GTA 6 is a game that was 13 years in the making. Developed by Rockstar Games with an estimated budget exceeding $1 billion, it has already raced to the top of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99.

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(Also read: GTA 6 brings Florida to life with Miami-inspired Vice City, Everglades-like swamps)

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 can be attributed to a combination of nostalgia, the scale of the game, Rockstar Games' reputation and the enormous cultural impact of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5).

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{{^usCountry}} Fans have waited more than a decade for its release — in which time the ‘Got xyz before GTA 6’ meme template became a standing joke on social media. Of course, the sheer excitement surrounding the game’s release can be gauged by how corporations are reacting to it. Employees get leaves to play GTA 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans have waited more than a decade for its release — in which time the ‘Got xyz before GTA 6’ meme template became a standing joke on social media. Of course, the sheer excitement surrounding the game’s release can be gauged by how corporations are reacting to it. Employees get leaves to play GTA 6 {{/usCountry}}

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A number of organisations, including some in India, have declared a holiday on Thursday and/or Friday so employees can play GTA 6.

boAt, the consumer electronics brand co-founded by Aman Gupta, is among the Indian companies that has given its employees the option to take a day off on November 19.

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In an Instagram post shared yesterday, boAt announced: “Notice to all employees: Your Vice City vacation has been approved. After 13 years of waiting, countless rumours, and an extraordinary amount of patience, the much awaited game is finally releasing.

“So, in the spirit of work-life balance, we're offering an optional day off on 19th November so that you can work hard-on your missions, like you always do,” the company declared.

boAt is not the only Indian company to have declared a holiday. Udaipur-based Influish also declared in a LinkedIn post that its entire team of 50 employees would get a paid holiday on November 19.

(Also read: Spoiler alert for GTA 6 fans: Videos of jet-skiing dog, doomscrolling, invincible protester flood social media)

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The company went one step ahead by even offering up PS5. “And for those who don't own a PS5? We have got you covered. Our office will have PS5s set up for anyone who wants to come in, play, and probably forget what time it is,” Influish said.

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Earlier, the interior design studio Inde by ChairsCarte had also declared a company holiday on November 19.

“We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours. It's been 13 years… So when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday!” the firm declared in an Instagram post.