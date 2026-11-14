From borrowed gloves to Youth Olympics gold: Anand Mahindra hails Manipur teen's historic win

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised 17-year-old boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei from Manipur after he overcame an opening-round setback to win India's first-ever boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Manipur teen Ambekar Meetei, who began training with borrowed gloves, earned praise from Anand Mahindra after his gold win.

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(Also read: Youth Olympics: Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei punches historic gold for India)

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Ambekar made history on Thursday, November 12, defeating Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 in the men's 50kg final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal. His victory also secured India's first gold medal of the Games, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Anand Mahindra praises young boxer's determination

Taking to X on Friday, Mahindra highlighted the teenager's remarkable comeback and the financial difficulties he had faced while pursuing boxing.

"India’s first ever boxing gold at the Youth Olympics. That’s a big deal in itself. But what makes 17-year-old Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei’s victory even more special is HOW he won. Lost the first round, with ALL five judges scoring it against him. Then fought back to win 3–2," Mahindra wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} "And this from a young man from Manipur who began training with borrowed, worn-out gloves, whose parents worked hard to support his dream. Yet another reminder of the extraordinary reservoir of sporting talent in our Northeast." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And this from a young man from Manipur who began training with borrowed, worn-out gloves, whose parents worked hard to support his dream. Yet another reminder of the extraordinary reservoir of sporting talent in our Northeast." {{/usCountry}}

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He concluded: “Congratulations, Ambekar You’ve reminded us that what matters isn’t how a fight begins… But how we respond when things aren’t going our way.”

Take a look here at his post:

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From borrowed gloves to historic gold

Ambekar's journey to international success was marked by financial challenges and his family's sacrifices.

According to a PTI report, the teenager began training at Nongada Boxing Academy in 2018. As his family struggled financially, he sometimes walked or borrowed bicycles to attend training sessions.

His mother, Lairenlakpam Babita Leima, credited his determination and refusal to abandon his sporting ambitions despite the difficulties.

A remarkable comeback in Dakar

Ambekar lost the opening round against Jubani, with all five judges favouring the Irish boxer. However, he fought back in the second round before delivering a strong final-round performance to secure a 3-2 split-decision victory.

The result marked a significant milestone for Indian boxing, surpassing Shiva Thapa's silver-medal achievement at the inaugural Youth Olympics in Singapore in 2010.

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According to World Boxing, India subsequently celebrated another boxing gold when Gunjan defeated Algeria's Bouthaina Bensalah 5-0 in the women's 48kg final.