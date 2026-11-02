From SUVs to flats: Extravagant Diwali gifts given by Indian bosses to employees over the years

Diwali is often a time when companies reward employees for their hard work and dedication. While many organisations offer festive bonuses and sweets, some business owners have gone a step further, surprising their staff with extravagant gifts ranging from brand-new cars and motorcycles to flats and jewellery.

This year, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Over the years, several such instances have made headlines, with bosses surprising employees with expensive gifts as part of their Diwali celebrations. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable Diwali gifts given to employees by companies and business owners.

Pharma company gifts SUVs to 4 employees

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This year, a pharmaceutical company in Panchkula gifted 4 employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs ahead of Diwali. MK Bhatia, founder and chairman of MITS Group of Companies, rewarded the employees in recognition of their performance and loyalty to the organisation.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Bhatia has gifted cars to employees. In 2025, he presented 51 brand-new cars to his team as part of the Diwali celebrations. In 2024, he gifted 15 cars to employees, while in 2023, 12 employees, including an office helper, received brand-new Tata Punch cars.

Chennai company gifts 28 cars and 29 two-wheelers

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, Chennai-based Team Detailing Solutions presented 28 cars and 29 bikes and scooters to its long-serving and high-performing employees. According to ANI, the vehicles included models from Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata and other automobile brands. The company rewarded employees for their dedication and performance. Tamil Nadu tea estate gifts Royal Enfield bikes to employees {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, Chennai-based Team Detailing Solutions presented 28 cars and 29 bikes and scooters to its long-serving and high-performing employees. According to ANI, the vehicles included models from Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata and other automobile brands. The company rewarded employees for their dedication and performance. Tamil Nadu tea estate gifts Royal Enfield bikes to employees {{/usCountry}}

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In 2023, a tea estate in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, surprised around 15 employees with Royal Enfield motorcycles for Diwali. According to PTI, the employees were allowed to choose their preferred models, each costing more than ₹2 lakh.

Chennai jewellery store gifts 8 cars and 18 two-wheelers

In another instance from 2022, Chennai-based Challani Jewellery surprised its employees with 8 cars and 18 bikes and two-wheelers as Diwali gifts. According to ANI, the vehicles were worth approximately ₹1.2 crore in total.

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The gifts were distributed among employees across different levels of the organisation, from shop-floor staff to managerial employees. Owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi’s gesture left several employees pleasantly surprised.

Surat diamond tycoon gifts cars, flats and fixed deposits to employees

Surat-based diamond businessman Savji Dholakia is known for his generous Diwali gifts for years. In 2018, he gifted 600 cars and fixed deposits to employees of his company, Hare Krishna Exports, as part of its Diwali bonus programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the event in New Delhi, where he handed over car keys to some of the employees.

In 2016, Dholakia gifted 1,260 cars, 400 flats, and jewellery to employees, while in 2014, he gifted 491 cars and 207 flats as part of his Diwali bonus programme. He also made headlines in 2012, when three employees received cars for their performance.

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