From Swiggy delivery boy to fashion model: A Mumbai man’s extraordinary journey

A former Swiggy delivery partner is hoping to make it big in the world of fashion, and he now has thousands of Indians rooting for him. Sahil Singh shared a glimpse of his journey from working as delivery agent for Swiggy to walking the ramp in an Instagram video that has gone viral with nearly 4 million views. Sahil Singh, 24, went from a Swiggy delivery partner to walking the ramp(Instagram/@fashiontipssahil)

“I saw a poster of a model in 2009. I knew then that this is what I wanted to do,” Singh, 24, told HT.com. “At that time I was selling wallets on the roadside.”

The Mumbai resident says his first brush with modelling came in 2012, when he did a fashion show in school. “Since 2017, I have been gathering knowledge on how I can break into the industry,” he said.

After completing school, Singh took up several odd jobs to sustain himself. For nearly two years, he worked as a delivery agent for Swiggy, along with other side jobs that helped him earn ₹18,000 to ₹22,000 per month. Among other things, he also worked in the Burger King kitchen.

It took five years for him to earn his first professional modelling gig. “I have done nearly 200 auditions,” he told HT.com. “This year, finally, I was selected by Streax to walk the ramp.”

Singh is candid about his own shortcomings, but not disheartened by them. “My height is 5 feet 10 inches. This is on the lower end for a model in India. Even with Streax, I had to request them repeatedly to let me walk the ramp. They agreed on the condition that I wear heels.”

This is how the former Swiggy agent found himself walking the ramp for a haircare brand in five-inch heels.

The video has received 3.9 million views and thousands of comments on Instagram.

“You’re such an inspiration. Keep doing, keep going,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“It’s commendable that you are willing to put in the hard work. You will definitely succeed at whatever you put your mind to,” another said.