Georgian woman finds her Facebook friend of three years is her biological father

In a stunning twist of fate, an adopted woman in Georgia discovered that she had been Facebook friends with her birth father for years, completely unaware of their connection. The extraordinary revelation came as part of her quest to find her biological parents, a journey she began in 2016 following the death of the woman who raised her. Adopted woman in Georgia discovered her birth father was a Facebook friend for years. (Instagram/tamuna_museridze)

The start of the search

According to a BBC report, Tamuna Museridze's search began after she found her birth certificate while clearing out the home of her late mother. Upon closer inspection, she noticed an inconsistency with her birth date, leading her to suspect that she had been adopted. Driven by the desire to uncover her true origins, Museridze took matters into her own hands and launched a Facebook group called Vedzeb, or "I'm Searching", hoping to reconnect with her birth parents.

A breakthrough in 2024

Museridze's quest gained momentum when, earlier this year, she received a message from a woman in rural Georgia. The woman claimed that her aunt had concealed a pregnancy in Tbilisi in September 1984, which matched the timeframe around Museridze's birth. After several exchanges, the woman agreed to take a DNA test to confirm the connection.

During the waiting period, Museridze contacted her mother, hoping for some answers. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

A shocking reaction from her mother

Museridze recalls the emotional phone call with her mother: "She started screaming, shouting—she said she hadn't given birth to a child. She didn't want anything to do with me." The intensity of her mother's response left Museridze shaken. "I was ready for anything, but her reaction was beyond anything I could imagine."

DNA test confirms the connection

A week later, the DNA test results arrived, confirming that Museridze was indeed cousins with the woman on Facebook. Armed with this proof, she confronted her mother again and persuaded her to reveal the name of her birth father, Gurgen Khorava.

A surprising discovery

With Khorava’s name in hand, Museridze tracked him down on Facebook. To her astonishment, he had been following her story online for years. "He had been in my friend list for three years," Museridze said. “He didn’t even know my birth mother had been pregnant. It was a huge surprise for him.”

The long-lost father and daughter met in Khorava’s hometown, where Museridze was introduced to her half-siblings and cousins. She was struck by how much she resembled her father, more than any of his other children.

Museridze also learned that her mother had hidden her pregnancy due to the shame of having a child out of wedlock. She had kept the pregnancy a secret and even travelled to another city to give birth in secret.

This incredible reunion has left Museridze in awe, as she reflects on the unexpected twists that led her to her biological family.