US single mother places children for adoption, admits she can't 'afford' to raise them

The bond between a mother and her child is often described as unbreakable, based on love, trust, and mutual dependence. However, for one mother, that bond was put to the ultimate test as she made the difficult decision to give up her two children for adoption. A shocking and heart-wrenching story has gone viral, leaving many in disbelief as they learn about Hannah Martin, a 32-year-old single mother from Pennsylvania, who was forced to make this agonising choice due to financial struggles.

A painful choice

Hannah Martin, who now lives with three of her five children, shared her story of heartbreak and sacrifice in a report published by The Sun. At just 19 years old, Hannah became pregnant for the first time, giving birth to a daughter named Adriana. However, when Adriana was just a month and a half old, Hannah's boyfriend denied paternity, leaving her in a difficult situation. With no support and unable to provide for her child, she made the decision to give Adriana up for adoption in 2011.

In 2013, when Hannah was 21, she faced a similar dilemma after giving birth to her son, Tyler. Struggling financially and emotionally, she made the agonising decision to place him for adoption as well.

The emotional toll

Although it was a decision born out of necessity, the emotional pain of giving up her children was something that weighed heavily on Hannah. "The feeling of giving a child up for adoption hurts. It’s traumatic. It’s very heartbreaking, but at the same time, it’s heartwarming because you’re doing the right thing," she said, reflecting on the turmoil of the process.

Raising the rest alone

Hannah, now a mother of three, is raising her remaining children—two sons and a daughter—alone. While she continues to care for them, a part of her heart remains with the two children she had to let go. She expressed her longing to reconnect with Adriana and Tyler, although she has no photographs of them to hold onto.