German companies are hiring private detectives to investigate employees on sick leave

Amid rising economic challenges, German companies are employing private detectives to investigate employees on long-term sick leave, questioning whether all such cases are genuine. Seen as a way to identify unproductive workers, this trend has sparked debate globally, particularly on Chinese social media. Under German labour laws, employees on sick leave are entitled to their full salary for up to six weeks.(Pexel)

One agency capitalising on this growing demand is Lentz Group, a private detective firm based near Frankfurt’s central railway station. Marcus Lentz, the agency’s founder, told AFP that his company handles around 1,200 cases annually—double the number seen a few years ago.

Data from Germany’s federal statistics agency, Destatis, reveals that the average number of sick leave days per worker rose significantly from 11.1 in 2021 to 15.1 in 2023. This surge in absenteeism reduced the country’s GDP by 0.8% in 2023, contributing to an economic contraction of 0.3%, according to the South China Morning Post.

One of Germany’s largest health insurers, TK, also reported a record-breaking average of 14.13 sick days per worker during the first nine months of 2024. Similarly, OECD data highlights that Germans missed 6.8% of their working hours due to illness in 2023, a higher figure than other EU nations like France, Italy, and Spain.

Experts attribute this rise in sick leave partly to relaxed medical certification policies introduced during the pandemic. Under these policies, employees could obtain sick leave certificates over the phone for mild symptoms. This system, while practical during the pandemic, has reportedly led to misuse, with individuals exaggerating symptoms to secure time off.

Financial implications for employers

Under German labour laws, employees on sick leave are entitled to their full salary for up to six weeks per year. After this period, health insurance covers sickness benefits. This financial burden has prompted many companies to hire private detectives, despite the potentially high costs of such services.

Lentz noted, “There are just more and more companies that do not want to put up with it any more. If someone has 30, 40, or sometimes up to 100 sick days in a year, then at some point they become economically unattractive for the employer.”

Detectives often uncover surprising evidence, such as employees working at family businesses or renovating homes while on sick leave. However, such investigations don’t always result in dismissals. For example, an Italian bus driver was dismissed after being seen performing at a bar during sick leave for anxiety. However, Italy’s Supreme Court ruled that the activity helped his recovery and reinstated him.

While some companies view detective services as a worthwhile investment, experts warn that addressing the root causes of increased sick leave—such as rising respiratory illnesses, mental health challenges, and workplace stress—is equally important.

The news has sparked lively debate in China, where sick leave policies differ significantly. In China, employees must provide medical certificates, and their salaries are partially deducted during sick leave. One Chinese commentator remarked, “Wait, sick leave in Germany does not deduct from performance bonuses or year-end rewards? What a dream.” Another added, “If this is the case in Germany, then problem solved.”

Also read: SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour work week remark sparks work-life balance debate; Deepika Padukone and others react