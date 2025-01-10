SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour work week remark sparks work-life balance debate; Deepika Padukone and others react

A debate has been raging online after an undated video of SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), supporting a 90-hour work week went viral. Actor Deepika Padukone posted on her Instagram Story saying, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements."

In the clip, he said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wife stare at husband?”.

His remark faced criticism on social media, reigniting the debate on work-life balance. The organisation later issued a clarification which also became controversial, and added fuel to the fire as it stated, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

Celebs, including actor Deepika Padukone and former badminton player Jwala Gutta, have voiced their opinions on work-life balance and his misogynistic comments.

Actor Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

Earlier in October 2023, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, also came under the radar when he advocated for 70 hour work to compete with the fastest-growing countries like China and Japan.

Actor Deepika Padukone posted on her Instagram Story saying, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters”. After the company’s clarification statement, she posted another Story and wrote, “And they just made it worse…”.

Former badminton champion Jwala Gutta also took to X and wrote, “I mean…first of all, why shouldn’t he stare at his wife…and why only on a Sunday. Its sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated and people at highest positions of big organisations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously…and making such misogynistic statements and exposing themselves so openly!! It’s disappointing and scary.”

What professionals have to say:

Vijetha Shenoy, HR Business Partner at an IT company, comments, “The remark is a complete waste of time. He would be better off pursuing a hobby, as it’s evident he has little else to occupy his time and is overly absorbed in the company.”

Ranjay Kumar, an HR professional, offers a balanced perspective: “I see this situation from two angles. On one hand, the younger generation is clear about maintaining a healthy work-life balance and values taking breaks to unwind. On the other hand, there are professionals who are willing to commit to long working hours and sacrifice personal time, often due to factors like job insecurity or being the sole breadwinner.”

From the expert:

Clinical psychologist Pulkit Kumar explains that mental health is crucial, and it’s much easier to maintain good mental health when we have a balanced life—time to reflect, unwind, and not always be focused on goals.

He says, "Constantly chasing goals can lead to stress. We’ve seen an increase in heart issues among younger people in their 30s and 40s, and conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are emerging in individuals in their 20s and 30s, all due to stress. We don’t want to work like machines. With the rise of AI, there’s a better opportunity to optimise work, and it should be used in a way that supports well-being.”

What other countries follow:

Germany: Introduced a trial four-day work week for six months in February 2024.

Denmark: Average work week is 33 hours.

Spain: Has a 40-hour work week policy.

Belgium: Made a four-day work week optional in 2022, clocking in 40 hours per week.

Brazil: Standard work week is 44 hours.

India: In September 2024, the International Labour Organisation reported that 51% of India’s workforce is logging 49 or more hours weekly, placing us second among countries with highest rates of extended working hours.