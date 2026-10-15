German official visits Indian village, feeds animals; internet abuzz as embassy shares video

A German diplomat recently visited an Indian village, where he fed cows, operated a hand-powered chaff cutter and even picked up cow dung with his bare hands. A video of the visit, shared by the German Embassy in India, has sparked a buzz on social media, with users praising the official for embracing rural life.

Marius Osswald is Minister Counsellor and Head of Political Affairs at the German Embassy in New Delhi. (Instagram/@germanyinindia)

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The video features Marius Osswald, Minister Counsellor and Head of Political Affairs at the German Embassy in New Delhi, meeting Indian farmer Pramod Sharma, who guides him through various farm chores.

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In the clip, Sharma tells Osswald that while Indians travel to Germany to learn skills and find jobs, the German official has come to India to experience rural life. He then jokingly challenges Osswald to see whether he can manage life in an Indian village.

Watch the video here.

German diplomat feeds cows, picks up cow dung

Osswald, who initially appears in a formal outfit, tells Sharma that it is very hot. Sharma suggests that he remove his blazer and wear a gamchha (towel) around his neck instead.

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{{^usCountry}} The two then head to the animal shelter, where Sharma explains that feeding the animals is the first task of the day. Osswald joins him in preparing the fodder, operating a hand-powered chaff cutter before feeding the cows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two then head to the animal shelter, where Sharma explains that feeding the animals is the first task of the day. Osswald joins him in preparing the fodder, operating a hand-powered chaff cutter before feeding the cows. {{/usCountry}}

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The diplomat is then asked to pick up cow dung and dispose of it outside the house. When Osswald asks whether it is dirty, Sharma explains that the animals are part of the household. “Nahi, no, no. It’s not dirty. Ye hamare pashu hain, koi gunda nahi hoti (These are our animals, there's no dirt in them),” Sharma tells the diplomat.

“Pramod, I trust you,” Osswald says before picking up the cow dung with his bare hands.

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The video ends with the German official acknowledging the challenges of rural life, saying, “Farm life is not easy.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, the German Embassy in India highlighted the diplomat’s hands-on experience of village life.

“Few diplomats have probably ever gotten their hands as dirty at work as Marius, our political counsellor. But if we want Indians to make it in Germany, we also need to prove, that we can make it in India. This time the challenge was a more traditional one - farming! What do you think, did Marius make it?” the embassy wrote.

(Also Read: Chinese envoy witnesses Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, reflects on ancient India-China ties)

Social media reactions

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The video has drawn several reactions, with many praising Osswald for stepping outside his comfort zone and experiencing rural life firsthand.

One user wrote, “Well done sir....respect for you for venturing into the unknown so wholeheartedly.”

“Haha this is a nice initiative, to adapt with the local people and understand them. True farm life is not easy. Best of luck for the future lessons,” commented another.

“That’s diplomacy at a different level,” wrote a third user.

Another commenter praised the official’s efforts, writing, “Huge respect for your efforts …even we urbanites have not done anything like this.”

“Wow! Guts needed to do this in an Indian village by a man who has never experienced anything of this sort ever. No gloves and wearing all formal clothes. Great Job Marius. Welcome to rural India,” another user commented.

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However, one user wrote, “I think it's absolutely inane to touch cow dung with hands ...come on its 2026.”