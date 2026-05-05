Chinese envoy witnesses Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, reflects on ancient India-China ties

China’s Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has shared glimpses of his visit to Varanasi, where he attended the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Chinese envoy shared pictures from Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti. (X/@China_Amb_India)

(Also read: Singapore envoy enjoys ‘first baarish in 2026’ with chai and pakoda, shares pictures)

Taking to X, the Chinese envoy posted pictures from the spiritual ceremony, capturing the lamps, crowd, rituals and the atmosphere along the banks of the Ganga.

In the caption of his post, Feihong wrote, “Witnessing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi. Thousands gathered — fire, flowers, chanting, the sacred river. Standing here, I feel what connects us across the Himalayas: two of the world's oldest civilizations, still alive and still burning bright.”

Take a look here at the post: