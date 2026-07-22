No badminton, no wrestling, no hockey: Why India’s top Commonwealth medal sports won’t feature at CWG 2026

India have traditionally thrived at the Commonwealth Games. Since the turn of the century, the country has consistently finished inside the top five and crossed the 50-medal mark in every edition since 2002. Their finest campaign came at home in 2010, when India won 101 medals to finish second in the standings. Pusarla Venkata Sindhu won the gold at CWG 2022 (AFP)

At the Birmingham Games in 2022, India secured 61 medals, including 22 gold. More importantly, half of those medals came from sports that will not feature in Glasgow. Badminton (6), cricket (1), hockey (2), squash (2), table tennis (7) and wrestling (12) together accounted for 30 medals, highlighting how heavily India's success has relied on these disciplines.

When the Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow this year, all six sports will be absent, significantly weakening India's medal prospects.

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Which sports are part of CWG 2026? The Glasgow Games will feature just 10 sports, down from 20 in Birmingham. The programme includes athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball, lawn bowls, netball, artistic gymnastics, judo and boxing. Six of those sports—athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls and 3x3 basketball—will also include para events.

Meanwhile, badminton, cricket, hockey, squash, diving, table tennis, triathlon, wrestling, beach volleyball and rugby sevens have all been dropped. India did not compete in beach volleyball, diving or rugby sevens in Birmingham, but the remaining sports form the backbone of India's Commonwealth success and include some of its strongest Olympic disciplines.

Why were these sports removed? The answer is simple: cost-cutting.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were originally awarded to Victoria in Australia, but the state withdrew in 2023 after projected costs spiralled. The Commonwealth Games Federation was forced to find a replacement host with less than three years remaining before the event.