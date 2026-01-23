Singapore envoy enjoys ‘first baarish in 2026’ with chai and pakoda, shares pictures

The first phone shows him eating a pakoda with a cup of tea in front of him. The second picture gives a closer look at items. The third picture is of a rain-drenched lawn.

“Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me?” the diplomat tweeted as he posted three pictures .

As a sudden wave of winter rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, showed everyone the perfect way to embrace the change in weather. Taking to social media, the envoy shared a series of vibrant pictures showing how he has truly mastered the local "monsoon-in-winter" vibe. He posted photos of himself enjoying the ultimate rainy-day comfort food, a steaming cup of tea paired with a plate of crispy pakodas.

How did social media react? The tweet prompted a series of responses from social media users. An individual wrote, “Onion and tomato PAKODA best.” Another added, “Looks very good, sir.” A third, answering the envoy’s question, commented, “I want to join.”

Delhi and NCR weather today: Light rain and drizzled in several parts of Delhi-NCR amid persistent winter conditions. Reportedly, the temperatures in Delhi are expected to drop over the next 24 hours.

On January 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C and the maximum temperature was recorded at 19°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi.

About Simon Wong: Simon Wong Wie Kuen was appointed as High Commissioner to the Republic of India on June 30, 2020. Prior to his appointment as the ambassador, he was Singapore’s Trade Representative to Taiwan from July 2015 to January 2020.