US envoy Sergio Gor hails Bengaluru’s ‘unmatched’ energy during city visit: ‘From startups to street food’

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor praised Bengaluru’s vibrant spirit during his recent visit to the city, describing its dynamism as “unmatched”. Shortly after arriving, Gor took to X to share a photograph of himself enjoying local cuisine alongside Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya. US envoy Sergio Gor lauded Bengaluru’s blend of tradition and technology. (X/@USAmbIndia)

“Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru’s energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host @Tejasvi_Surya,” Gor wrote in his post.

