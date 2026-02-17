US envoy Sergio Gor hails Bengaluru’s ‘unmatched’ energy during city visit: ‘From startups to street food’
US envoy Sergio Gor praised Bengaluru’s unmatched energy during his visit.
United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor praised Bengaluru’s vibrant spirit during his recent visit to the city, describing its dynamism as “unmatched”. Shortly after arriving, Gor took to X to share a photograph of himself enjoying local cuisine alongside Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya.
“Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru’s energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host @Tejasvi_Surya,” Gor wrote in his post.
Check out the post here:
Surya also shared moments from the meeting on his official X account, highlighting the cordial exchange and the broader significance of the visit. “Delighted to welcome H.E. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India, to Bengaluru today. Over some masala dosa & strong coffee at Filter Coffee, Indiranagar, we had an engaging conversation on the growing India US partnership, especially in trade, technology and innovation following the interim trade agreement. Also introduced him to Namma Auto. A memorable ride indeed,” Surya posted.
Take a look here at the post:
From tradition to technology
In a separate post, Surya emphasised the city’s unique character and its pivotal role in India US relations. “Bengaluru truly represents the journey from masala dosa to machine learning, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation and plays a vital role in strengthening economic and people to people ties between our two democracies. With over 700 American companies and 43% of India’s software exports coming from Bengaluru, our city is central to US India economic ties. Home to 40% of India’s GCCs, Bengaluru continues to drive innovation led partnership between our two democracies,” he wrote.
Professional background of the Ambassador
Before assuming his role in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor served as Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House. His professional journey has included roles with the Republican National Committee, Americans for Limited Government and work on Capitol Hill.
A graduate of The George Washington University, Gor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and International Affairs in 2008.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More