A hiking trip in Chile took a frightening turn for a German tourist when powerful gusts caused a suspension bridge to sway violently. A video of the incident shows him gripping the side cables and spreading his legs to keep his balance as the structure moves beneath him.

Tourist clings to suspension bridge amid strong winds. (BioBioChile) more less

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The incident took place at Torres del Paine National Park in southern Chile, a popular trekking destination known for its unpredictable weather.

Tourist struggles to cross bridge during trek

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The tourist was identified as 30-year-old Henry Thomas, who was exploring the park with his girlfriend on a seven-day trek along the O Circuit. The incident occurred on the Guardas suspension bridge, Chilean news outlet BioBioChile reported.

The 52-metre-long bridge crosses a gorge around 45 metres deep. Thomas was carrying a backpack weighing approximately 18 kg when sudden gusts made the narrow structure sway.

Footage recorded by fellow trekker Martín Esteban González López shows Thomas holding on to the cables as he tries to make his way across. His girlfriend had crossed shortly before him, before the wind picked up.

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{{^usCountry}} Thomas later said he would not have attempted the crossing if the wind had been that strong when he first reached the bridge. He described the experience in an interview with Euronews. Bridge reportedly flipped after the crossing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thomas later said he would not have attempted the crossing if the wind had been that strong when he first reached the bridge. He described the experience in an interview with Euronews. Bridge reportedly flipped after the crossing {{/usCountry}}

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The incident did not end once the hikers reached the other side. González López said the bridge later flipped 180 degrees under the force of the wind.

Following the incident, staff from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) closed the bridge to visitors. González López also questioned why access had not been restricted sooner, given the number of trekkers using the route.

Why Torres del Paine is known for strong winds

Located in Chilean Patagonia, Torres del Paine National Park is known for its mountains, glaciers, lakes and extensive trekking routes. It attracts hikers from across the world, but conditions can change quickly in the region.

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Strong gusts are a familiar challenge for visitors, particularly on exposed trails and crossings. The incident is a reminder of how quickly weather conditions can affect even a short section of a trek.