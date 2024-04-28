Ghazal Alagh's 'no digital distraction rule' strikes a chord with netizens. Here's what people said

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shared a household rule that numerous people thought stands well in today's time. She shared how she follows a "no digital distraction rule". She also explained how she and her family spend time on Sundays in her tweet. Not only that, but at the end of her tweet, she also asked people to take on this challenge and asked them how it turned out for them. Ghazal Alagh shared about her family's "no digital distraction rule".

"Every Sunday, I have a rule: No phone for 5 hours. I follow something called the 'No Digital Distraction Rule'. Uss time mein, I do simple living like family ke sath time spend karna, bachon ke saath park mein jana, reading, or just being, etc. Disconnecting will help you find joy in simple living, which is getting lost these days. It will help you connect with yourself better. So take the #noscreenchallenge this Sunday and let me know how it makes you feel," wrote Alagh in her tweet. (Also Read: Ghazal Alagh learns 3 invaluable lessons from Kapil Dev, says 'she is grateful' to meet him)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than close to 16,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous likes. Several people also expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh asks herself this question before hiring an employee)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "There is a humongous life outside the screen."

A second posted, "That seems like a good challenging goal for myself!"

"Did this during childhood as no phones were there to distract. Did this during the marriage phase. Did this during the maternity phase, still executing this by hook or crook as our time as a parent or spouse is precious, crucial & unsubstituted. And it's a no-regret zone," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "And here I am, who wakes up with the alarm on my phone and sleeps checking if the alarm is turned on."