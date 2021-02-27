Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens
A group of women have grabbed the attention of netizens with their applause-worthy choreography to a popular Bollywood song while donning a saree. Shared on Instagram, the video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva. The peppy dance choreography may make you get up and shake a leg to the beat too.
“Our absolute favourite and fun reel for @theindianethnicco,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with the four members breaking into a peppy and agile choreography to the song Girls Like to Swing from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The sheer energy of the dance may leave you impressed.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on February 20, the clip has garnered over 6,800 likes and tons of appreciation. People showered their love for the clip in the comments sections. Many lauded the women for pulling off such an agile choreography in sarees.
“Just can’t stop watching this,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is superb! The co ordination is amazing,” said another. “The enthusiasm is contagious,” commented a third.
What do you think of this video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Firefall’ illusion makes waterfall look like molten lava, pics wow people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calf’s leg gets tangled in barbed wire fence, man rescues it. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video showing baby alligator enjoying some neck scratches is all you need today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wants to work with man who turned auto rickshaw into mobile home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Do you know what a baby rhino sounds like? This video can help
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman who lost her legs in accident is inspiring people one yoga video at a time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal activists rescue more than 300 abandoned cats from 2 houses in Bangkok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Inappropriate for this day and age’: Paris to close its historic bird market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newborn kittens snuggle to cat mom, super sweet video will warm your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agra shelter gets international award for contribution towards animal welfare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox