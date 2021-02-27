Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens

A group of women have grabbed the attention of netizens with their applause-worthy choreography to a popular Bollywood song while donning a saree. Shared on Instagram, the video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva. The peppy dance choreography may make you get up and shake a leg to the beat too.

“Our absolute favourite and fun reel for @theindianethnicco,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with the four members breaking into a peppy and agile choreography to the song Girls Like to Swing from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The sheer energy of the dance may leave you impressed.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on February 20, the clip has garnered over 6,800 likes and tons of appreciation. People showered their love for the clip in the comments sections. Many lauded the women for pulling off such an agile choreography in sarees.

“Just can’t stop watching this,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is superb! The co ordination is amazing,” said another. “The enthusiasm is contagious,” commented a third.

What do you think of this video?