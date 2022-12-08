Golden retriever's reaction to a scary movie will leave you in splits. Watch

There are two kinds of people, one who love to watch scary movies and enjoys every scene and others who also might like watching scary movies but not like the jump scare. And if you think that only humans are capable of this, then think again. A recent video shows an adorable golden retriever and its human watching a scary movie. The retriever's reaction will leave you in splits.

At the beginning of the video, you can see the dog sitting on a sofa in front of a television where the movie is playing. As the scene goes on, the dog is watching in a scare. The golden retriever has his eyes open with full focus on the screen but is also hiding behind a pillow.

Take a look at the video below:

This video is by Conner Kohlbeck and is shared on several social media sites. The video has been liked 10,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Bro I dunno but I feel called out." A second person added, "These pets nowadays." A third person said, "Hhahaha so very cute." Many other people have tagged their friends and reacted using smile emojis.