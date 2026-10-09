Google Doodles began as an ‘out-of-office’ message: Here's the surprising story behind their creation

Google Doodles have become a familiar sight for millions of internet users, with the search engine regularly changing its homepage logo to celebrate festivals, historical events, anniversaries and influential personalities. From colourful illustrations to interactive games, these designs have become a popular feature of Google Search.

Google's first Doodle was created in 1998 when its founders wanted to let users know they were away at a festival. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Google puts spotlight on idli with a special doodle: All about the popular South Indian dish’s origin)

But did you know that the first Google Doodle was actually created as an unusual "out of office" message? Interestingly, the tradition began even before Google was officially incorporated as a company.

How did the first Google Doodle come about?

According to Google's official Doodles website, the idea dates back to August 1998, when company co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were planning to attend the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada, United States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo wanted a simple way to inform Google users that they would be away from the office and might not be available to respond to inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo wanted a simple way to inform Google users that they would be away from the office and might not be available to respond to inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Instead of posting a conventional absence notification, they came up with a creative solution.

They replaced the second letter "O" in Google's homepage logo with the Burning Man symbol, creating what would become the first-ever Google Doodle.

The design went live on August 30, 1998, less than a week before Google was officially incorporated on September 4.

This means Google Doodles technically existed before Google Inc. itself.

What are Google Doodles?

According to the company's official website, Google Doodles are temporary changes made to its familiar search engine logo to commemorate significant occasions, achievements and individuals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These designs celebrate everything from national holidays and cultural traditions to scientific discoveries and personalities who have made lasting contributions to society.

Over the years, Doodles have evolved beyond simple illustrations to include animations, videos, slideshows and interactive games that encourage users to explore different subjects.

How Google Doodles evolved over the years

What began as a playful notification in 1998 gradually developed into a global creative tradition.

In 2000, Google introduced its first Doodle series, followed by its first animated Doodle for Halloween that year.

Another milestone came in 2009, when Google created its first same-day Doodle to celebrate the discovery of water on the Moon.

Today, a dedicated team of artists, designers and engineers creates Doodles for audiences across different countries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Google's official website, the team has produced more than 5,000 Doodles over the decades.

(Also read: Google celebrates Mother’s Day with cute animal families doodles)

While some designs appear worldwide, others are created specifically for local festivals, anniversaries and cultural celebrations, turning a simple homepage logo into a platform for storytelling.