Google India's Children's Day greeting came with a humorous dig at a common Gemini habit

Google India marked Children's Day with a playful message for people who regularly use its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini. The post took a dig at users who often ask the chatbot to explain things as if they were five-year-olds. Google India shared a popular Gemini prompt in its Children's Day post. (X/Google India)

Shared on Google's official X account, the greeting prompted users to share their own experiences with the popular AI prompt.

Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, he was remembered for his affection for children and his emphasis on their education and well-being. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting children's rights and creating opportunities for their growth and development, as highlighted by the Ministry of Tourism's Utsav portal.

What did Google India post on Children's Day? Google India shared a wish for Gemini users, writing, “Happy Children's Day to everyone who asks Gemini to 'Explain it like I am 5'.”

The phrase is commonly used when people want a simple explanation of a complicated subject. Whether it is a technical term or an unfamiliar topic, the prompt asks Gemini to break it down into language that is easy to follow.

The message also poked fun at adults who rely on the chatbot to make sense of things they find difficult to understand.

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