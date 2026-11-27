A six-figure salary often brings the expectation of a more expensive lifestyle. But a 26-year-old Google employee in the US is taking a different approach. Charles Broomfield, an AI security analyst, expects to earn around $323,000 in 2026, yet keeps his annual spending on basic living expenses below $20,000.

Charles Broomfield shares how he saves most of his $323,000 annual income. (CNBC Make It) more less

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Rather than spending more as his income grows, Broomfield continues to share an apartment, use public transport and eat most of his meals at work. His goal is to build enough wealth to become financially independent well before the traditional retirement age.

How he keeps his expenses low

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According to a CNBC Make It report, Broomfield has kept his annual spending on essential living expenses below $20,000 for the past few years. This is even lower than what a full-time minimum wage worker would earn in a year, based on the average across all 50 US states.

He lives in Washington, DC, with four roommates, which helps him save on rent. He does not own a car and usually walks, cycles or takes public transport. Google also covers his daily Metro commute.

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{{^usCountry}} His food expenses are low because he eats most of his meals at the office. In August, he spent just $28 on groceries and eating out. He also relies on free online videos and music for entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His food expenses are low because he eats most of his meals at the office. In August, he spent just $28 on groceries and eating out. He also relies on free online videos and music for entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Broomfield does not avoid every expense. He pays $229 a month for a martial arts gym, where he trains in kickboxing. He considers it worth spending on something he enjoys rather than postponing it until he reaches his savings target.

From saving pocket money to building wealth

Broomfield's approach to money began during childhood. Growing up in Colorado Springs, he and his siblings were encouraged to save half of everything they earned.

At 17, he discovered the financial independence, retire early (FIRE) movement through a personal finance blog called Mr Money Mustache. It introduced him to the idea of investing a large share of his income and building a portfolio that could eventually support him without a regular salary.

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After graduating from Knox College in 2022, he set himself a target of accumulating $750,000 in investments before turning 30. He now expects to reach that figure within the next year.

He may not retire after reaching his goal

Despite pursuing financial independence, Broomfield does not necessarily plan to stop working once he reaches his target. His YouTube channel and career coaching business have also become sources of income, contributing around $48,000 to his projected earnings this year.

He hopes to eventually build a business of his own, possibly in AI security. For him, financial independence is less about giving up work and more about having the freedom to choose what he does next.