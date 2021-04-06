Google’s advisory doodle asks people to stay safe and wear masks

Google, on April 6, shared a doodle to spread awareness regarding the rising cases of Covid-19. The doodle shows all the letters wearing masks. The proper use of masks has been strongly recommended by doctors to keep the virus at bay.

‘Wear a mask, save lives,” reads a part of the blog post about this advisory doodle. The animated artwork shows all the letters of the search engine wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” the blog adds.

The image shows the Google doodle.

The blog also gives some important details about protecting oneself and others by regularly washing hands with soap, maintaining hygiene and contacting a medical professional if any kind of fever or cough occurs.

Google also shared a message of hope via a clip shared on Twitter. Check it out here

There’s still uncertainty ahead, but the vaccine gives us reason for hope. pic.twitter.com/jOkWVx5zyJ — Google (@Google) April 6, 2021





What are your thoughts on this informative doodle?

