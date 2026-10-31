Google's Project Suncatcher satellite sends first AI response from space, writes a haiku

Google has successfully generated its first AI response from a prototype satellite in orbit, marking a key milestone in its ambitious Project Suncatcher initiative. The experiment involved running the company's Gemma 4 AI model on a Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) aboard the spacecraft, taking Google's efforts to explore AI computing in space a step further.

Google achieves first AI response from space

Project Suncatcher explores the future of AI computing beyond Earth. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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Google launched its prototype satellite for Project Suncatcher on October 1, marking the beginning of an experimental effort to explore whether AI computing infrastructure could eventually operate in space.

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In an update published on its official blog, Google said the team had spent the following weeks completing initial checks, powering up the satellite's onboard systems and running preliminary machine learning tests.

The latest achievement came when engineers sent a prompt to the satellite's onboard Gemma 4 open model, asking it to write a haiku about being in space. As the spacecraft passed over Svalbard, Norway, the team received the response on Earth.

The AI-generated poem read:

Blue marble below

Data streams in silent grace

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{{^usCountry}} Starlight feeds my core. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starlight feeds my core. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the successful test, Google also experimented with space-themed limericks and prompts asking the satellite to report technical information about its onboard systems.

What is Project Suncatcher?

Project Suncatcher, announced in November 2025, is Google's long-term research initiative to explore whether AI computing infrastructure could one day operate in space. The idea is to build networks of solar-powered satellites equipped with Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), using energy from the Sun to run AI workloads in orbit.

The latest experiment is an early step towards testing whether specialised computer chips can function reliably in the challenging conditions beyond Earth. Google said its next round of tests would examine how its TPUs perform under thermal stress and radiation exposure, two important challenges for operating computing equipment in space.

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The company is also working towards its next major milestone, which involves launching two interconnected satellites in 2027. These will help researchers explore how multiple spacecraft could communicate and work together to handle computing tasks.

Sundar Pichai shares Google's space AI milestone

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared the development on X, describing it as a 'hello world' moment for Project Suncatcher. He explained that the team had successfully sent a command to the satellite, powered up its TPU, ran an AI prompt and received the complete response back on Earth.

While generating a poem may seem like a simple demonstration, the experiment is an important step in Google's efforts to test whether AI systems can work beyond traditional data centres.

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