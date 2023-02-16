Home / Trending / Grand proposal goes wrong as ring falls in sand, netizens react

Grand proposal goes wrong as ring falls in sand, netizens react

trending
Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:26 AM IST

In a series of events, a man dropped the ring at the beach while proposing to his girlfriend. The video has gone viral on social media.

Mans proposal goes wrong as ring falls in sand.(Instagram/@wasaibi.xo)
Mans proposal goes wrong as ring falls in sand.(Instagram/@wasaibi.xo)
ByVrinda Jain

Many people plan grand proposals and wish to surprise their partners in the most adorable way. They often plan for months, gather friends and family, purchase a ring, and make the moment perfect for their new beginnings. However, at times, these grand proposals may take a turn and go wrong. Something similar recently happened with this couple.

Instagram user Sai shared a video of her boyfriend proposing to her at the beach. Her boyfriend had set up fairy lights on the sand with a few candles and had a huge sign that read 'Marry Me.' As he is proposing, he accidentally drops the ring in the sand. Then several people help to find it.

In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "Pro tip from my fiancé: don't propose with a loose ring on the sand."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by more than 300 people. The post has also received several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Lol, so cute and funny at the same time." Another person posted, "It's one to remember, haha." "Thats a scene! Lol," posted a third. Many others have also congratulated the couple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out