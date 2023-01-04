Groom surprises bride by painting her live portrait. Viral video sets major couple goals

Wedding videos that show brides or grooms doing something special for their significant others are always heartwarming to watch. Those love-filled videos never fail to leave people with a mushy feeling. Just like this wonderful clip that shows a groom’s artistic surprise for his bride. The video shows him painting a live portrait of his wife at their wedding function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user and artist Varun Jarsania shared the video. He also tagged his wife Pratha Vadaria. “Groom dancing for his Bride is too common!! Ye dekho kuch alag!!! Love for my Bride & now wifey!!” he wrote as he posted the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the groom walking towards an easel with a canvas kept on it. Soon he draws a heart on one corner of the canvas. As he progresses, it becomes clear that he is painting an upside down portrait of his bride. After finishing he also shows the painting to his bride and the guests. The video ends with both of them posing with the beautiful artwork.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on December 7, 2022. Since being shared last month, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 1.4 million views. Additionally, it has received several likes and comments, including one from his wife.

“Thank you for just not doing "kuch alag" as a groom but for TRYING to do "kuch alag" every possible day of our lives... #meibhi,” she wrote.

Here’s how others reacted to the video:

“Wow, amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “The way he whispered to her ‘I love you’,” shared another. “Amazing,” commented a third. “How lucky she is,” expressed a fourth.