The much-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is bringing Florida into the spotlight, with the upcoming video game drawing heavily from the US state's cities, landscapes and coastal communities. While the game is set in a fictional world, players familiar with Florida may recognise several elements of its real-life geography, particularly Miami, which serves as the inspiration for its main metropolis, Vice City.

A flag representing the fictional state of Leonida in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) flies among palm trees at the Clevelander hotel ahead of the game's release, in Miami Beach, Florida, US, November 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rockstar's efforts to bring Florida to life in the game have involved visits to the region. According to The New York Times, the game's creators travelled around the area and accompanied police officers to study racetracks, nightclubs and neighbourhoods. The aim was to give Vice City a look and feel that reflected real-life Miami.

What is Leonida in GTA 6?

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The fictional state in which GTA 6 is set is called Leonida. Modelled on Florida, it brings together coastal cities, island communities, wetlands and other landscapes in a virtual setting. Vice City, the game's sprawling urban centre, is only one part of Leonida.

(Also read: First female lead, a cat that attacks, realistic Vice City: GTA 6 fans call game a ‘masterpiece’ after 13-year wait)

How is Florida represented in the game?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rockstar Games, the developer of the much-anticipated game, has introduced six distinct destinations in the fictional state, each drawing inspiration from Florida's geography and landscape, according to a WFTV report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rockstar Games, the developer of the much-anticipated game, has introduced six distinct destinations in the fictional state, each drawing inspiration from Florida's geography and landscape, according to a WFTV report. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

These six locations in GTA 6 are: Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia and Mount Kalaga National Park.

Grassrivers, for example, is a wetland and swamp region in the state of Leonida in Grand Theft Auto 6, inspired by the Florida Everglades. In GTA 6, the Grassrivers region is located in southern Leonida and features dense mangroves and unpredictable weather.

On the other hand, Ambrosia in Grand Theft Auto VI is primarily based on Clewiston, Florida—known as "America's Sweetest Town" because of its major sugarcane and sugar refinery industry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Florida Keys, predictably, becomes Leonida Keys in GTA 6. Much like Florida Keys, Leonida Keys is a tropical island archipelago, with the official description saying “Life in this tropical archipelago isn’t flashy but it’s easy”.

Miami becomes Vice City in GTA 6

The most recognisable part of Leonida is Vice City, which is modelled on Miami. The influence of the Florida city can be seen in the game's palm-lined streets, neon-lit buildings and coastal neighbourhoods.

The game's version of South Beach is called Ocean Beach, while the Florida Keys appear as the Leonida Keys. Vice City also draws on Miami's nightlife, with dance clubs and entertainment districts forming part of its urban setting.

(Also read: Gamers ditch work and book PTO as GTA 6 finally arrives after 13-year wait)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The connection between the two cities has extended beyond the game. Miami has been embracing its association with Vice City ahead of the launch. A Goodyear blimp carrying the words 'Vice City' has been spotted flying over South Beach and downtown Miami. Several park chairs, benches, buildings and signs have also been decorated with the words 'VICE CITY' or 'VI', according to the New York Times.

Residents have also shared pictures and videos of cars resembling the police vehicles, vintage cars and sports cars featured in the game. These real-life sightings have added to the excitement around GTA 6's release.

Will GTA 6 feature Orlando's theme parks?

Despite being inspired by Florida, GTA 6 will not feature direct versions of some of the state's best-known tourist attractions, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rockstar Games' senior vice president of environment art, Paul MacPherson, addressed this in an interview with Game Informer. He explained that the development team had to select locations and landscapes based on what would best serve the game.

"We have to constantly evaluate the diversity of landscapes, towns, structures, landmarks, vistas, plant species, rock formations, and everything else before we work with design and narrative to distill a list down that best works with and serves the game’s needs," MacPherson said.

"So, while we may not have those exact locations, everything we have is geared to getting that full Florida experience!"