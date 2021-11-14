Guinness World Records’ video on world's biggest vegetables will make you jaw drop

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to post different videos of varied records. Their latest share is the same and it shows something incredible - world's biggest vegetables. And, there is a chance that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

“These pro gardeners are obsessed with growing the world's biggest vegetables,” they wrote while sharing the video. From pumpkin to tomato, the video shows various huge sized vegetables and also the people who made that possible.

Take a look at the clip:

The post has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 44,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“No words,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super interesting! Thank you for sharing!!” posted another. “Wow!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

