Gujarat safari park sacks 3 staff members after video shows them chasing lion on motorcycle

Three outsourced forest staff were relieved of their duties after a video purportedly showing them chasing a lion on a motorcycle at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat's Amreli district went viral on social media, an official said on Sunday.

Officials denied that the lion was harassed. (X/@gaurravbhrdwj)

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"We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told PTI.

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Following the incident, a notice was issued, and the three outsourced forest personnel were relieved of their duties, Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya said the video was recorded during the Diwali festival. He, however, denied that the lion was harassed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya said the video was recorded during the Diwali festival. He, however, denied that the lion was harassed. {{/usCountry}}

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"The safari park spans over 300 hectares, and every day at 5 pm, the lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area called a kraal. The officials in the video spotted a lion straying from the kraal and were directing it towards the enclosure. There was no intention to harass the animal," Vaniya said.

Ambardi Safari Park witnessed heavy tourist rush this season, and the forest staff worked continuously for 12 hours to ensure smooth management during the vacation period, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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