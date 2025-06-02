Gukesh beats world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. His silence spoke volumes

D. Gukesh stood motionless for a moment, his hand on his chin, processing what had just happened. He had just defeated five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen in a classical chess game for the first time in his career — a win few saw coming, especially after a clearly difficult endgame where the 18-year-old looked set for defeat. D Gukesh secured his first-ever classical victory over a visibly shellshocked Magnus Carlsen. (X/@NorwayChess)

The dramatic moment unfolded at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, where Carlsen, frustrated by his blunder, banged the table as the pieces tumbled, visibly shaken by the unexpected loss. The outburst shocked fans and commentators alike, with the clip instantly going viral online.

Carlsen, who had won their opening-round clash and was on track to widen his lead with another three points, extended his hand in resignation. Gukesh shook it, still visibly stunned, then slowly stood up, looking dazed and unsure of how to react. As he began walking away, Carlsen gave him a pat on the back—a show of sportsmanship after such an emotional finish.

Fans and experts have hailed the match as the "turnaround of the year." Gukesh, capitalising on Carlsen’s late blunder, sealed the win in 62 moves over a gruelling four-hour battle. The Indian grandmaster’s emotional and almost surreal reaction has resonated widely, with chess enthusiasts celebrating not just the result but the human moment that followed.

Take a look at the video:

For Gukesh, it was the perfect comeback—not just from a losing position in the game but from a difficult start to the tournament. After his earlier loss to Carlsen in the first round, many questioned his form. But with this win, he has climbed to third place on the leaderboard with 8.5 points, just one point behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

As the tournament progresses, this match—and Gukesh’s unforgettable reaction—may well be remembered as one of the defining moments of Norway Chess 2025.