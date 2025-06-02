Princess Elisabeth returns to Belgium as Harvard future hangs in balance

The future of Princess Elisabeth at Harvard remains uncertain after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on international students at the university. The 23-year-old royal started her master's in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School in September 2024 after earning a degree in history and politics from the UK's Oxford University. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is currently a master's student at Harvard.

With the future of international students in Harvard still in limbo, Princess Elisabeth has returned to Belgium.

Princess Elisabeth back in Belgium

According to a report in the media outlet 'Het Laatste Nieuws', Elisabeth has completed her first academic year at Harvard and is now enjoying her summer vacation in Belgium. She was recently spotted accompanying her mother, Queen Mathilde, to the Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition at the Bozar in Brussels.

But the summer is not going to be only about royal engagements for the future queen of Belgium. Het Laatste Nieuws also reported that Elisabeth has joined an internship related to international relations and human rights. She will therefore be working every day of the work week in Brussels.

Her location and the name of her employers has not been revealed to avoid potential security issues.

It is not mandatory for Harvard master’s students to complete an internship at the end of their second year. However, like many other educational institutions, it does encourage students to do an internship to put “their classroom training to work to deepen their understanding, apply new skills, and bring their knowledge to a new challenge, professional sector, policy area, or part of the world.”

Who is Princess Elisabeth?

Born in 2001, Elisabeth is the eldest of the four children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, is the heir to the Belgian throne and will one day make history as Belgium's first ever Queen regnant.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history and politics from UK’s Oxford University, she secured admission to Harvard Kennedy School for a two-year master's degree in public policy.

Cloud of uncertainty over Harvard future

The administration of US President Donald Trump is waging a campaign against Harvard University, the country's oldest and richest school, across multiple fronts, including funding freezes, investigations and threats to the school's tax-exempt status, as per Reuters.

The ban on international students at Harvard has left thousands of students facing an uncertain future.

"Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration's) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," the Belgian Royal Palace's spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said, as quoted by Reuters, at the time the ban was announced last month.

