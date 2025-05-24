Princess Elisabeth is Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch's daughter; What is her father's net worth and is it more than Trump's?

Princess Elisabeth, the 23-year-old daughter of King Philippe and future queen of Belgium, recently completed her first year at Harvard University, but Donald Trump's administration restrictions on international students studying there may affect her continued attendance. Princess Elisabeth with her father King Philippe and former US president Barack Obama.(X@CoutureRoyals)

The US President's administration on Thursday banned Harvard from accepting international students and threatened to extend the crackdown to other universities. It is also compelling current international students to move to other institutions or risk losing their legal status in the US.

Lore Vandoorne, a spokesman for the royal palace in Belgium, stated that “Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of [the Trump administration’s] decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation.”

Meanwhile, Xavier Baert, the palace’s communication director, said that they will wait for things to settle down while they analyze this. There is still a lot that could occur in the days and weeks ahead, he added.

Princess Elisabeth, the eldest of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's four children, is the heir apparent to the Belgian throne. She graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in politics and history prior to enrolling at Harvard.

What is Belgium King Philippe's net worth? The Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch

King Phillippe of Belgium is ranked last among the ten European monarchs with an estimated net worth of £10.3 million, the Express reported.

The King of Belgium, 65, has the smallest personal fortune than any monarch, according to Business Insider's assessment of data on the remaining European monarchies.

The Belgian royal family also enjoys the benefit of a considerable civil list to fund the expenses of the entire family, even though Philippe's fortune is significantly smaller than that of his distant cousin King Charles.

All of King Philippe's direct expenses are covered by Belgium's Civil List, which was estimated to be around $13,801,830 per year in 2013. The government also funds other support services.

The State or the Royal Trust, a self-governing and financially independent public organization, are the owners of Belgian royal properties. The Trust's assets are never for sale.

Is Trump richer than Belgium King Philippe's net worth?

Donald Trump, the 47th president of the US, is a politician and businessman whose net worth is unknown to the general public. Forbes has evaluated his wealth for decades, and as of early May 2025, it is estimated to be $5.5 billion.