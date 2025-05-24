After 25% tariff threat to Apple, Donald Trump targets Samsung: ‘Phones not made in US’

US President Donald Trump has warned that all smartphones made outside the country — including Apple’s iPhone and Samsung devices — could soon face a 25% import tax if not manufactured in the United States. Donald Trump said he told Apple CEO Tim Cook that iPhones sold in the US should be made domestically(AP)

The Republican leader said the policy would not only target Apple, “It would be more. It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair. When they build their plant here, there is no tariff," Donald Trump said in the Oval Office.

In a social media post earlier on Friday morning, Trump said he had already informed Apple CEO Tim Cook of his expectations. “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump said.

“If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US,” he added.

The threat follows a recent meeting between Trump and Cook. According to a White House official, Trump was unhappy with Apple’s plans to shift more iPhone production from China to India.

“I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn’t be doing this,” Trump said. “He said he’s going to India to build plants. I said, ‘that’s OK to go to India, but you’re not going to sell into here without tariffs.’”

The new comments mark a shift in Trump’s position. While he previously said other countries would bear the cost of tariffs, this time he made it clear the companies themselves — like Apple — would have to pay. That could mean higher prices for consumers, as import taxes are usually passed along through increased retail costs.

Apple is not alone. Trump’s push to bring manufacturing back to the US has targeted several major companies, including carmakers, drug manufacturers, and chip producers. But moving smartphone production to the US could be especially costly, as the country currently does not have large-scale smartphone factories.

According to a report in news agency Associated Press, building iPhones in the US could raise the price of a $1,200 iPhone to between $1,500 and $3,500.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said most iPhones sold in the US this quarter would be made in India, while other devices like iPads would come from Vietnam. The company is among many trying to adjust to the ongoing uncertainty and rising costs caused by Trump’s tariff policies.

Trump’s advice to Tim Cook over production in India

Last week, Donald Trump took aim at Apple for increasing its manufacturing operations in India. Speaking in Qatar, Trump said he had a “little problem” with Apple CEO Tim Cook over the company’s decision to grow production outside the US

“He is building all over India. I don’t want you building in India,” Trump said, adding that Apple will be “upping their production in the United States.”

Trump’s remarks come as Apple has rapidly expanded its manufacturing footprint in India. Over the past year, Apple produced $22 billion worth of iPhones in the country — a 60% increase from the previous year, according to recent figures. India has become one of Apple’s top global manufacturing hubs, as the company looks to diversify its supply chain.

