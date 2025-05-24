Mark Carney's daughter, Belgian royal among high-profile Harvard students affected by Trump's move

Harvard University has sued the Trump administration over a federal order that could force thousands of its international students to leave the US or transfer schools. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, and Mark Carney's daughter Cleo Carney, both Harvard student, face uncertainty regarding their return to the administration's policy.(AP/Reuters)

The university argues the government’s actions violate the First Amendment and would have an “immediate and devastating effect” on over 7,000 visa holders, per a lawsuit filed Friday in Boston. The temporary restraining order has been granted for now. But if the order ultimately stands, Harvard says it would be unable to offer admission to new international students for at least two academic years.

Who is Cleo Carney?

The Canadian Press reports that hundreds of Canadian students could be affected. In 2022, Harvard had 686 Canadians enrolled. One of them is Cleo Carney, daughter of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Cleo, who’s studying resource efficiency and sustainability, made headlines in March when she introduced her father as the new Liberal Party leader.

Who is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium?

Another student caught in this policy’s crosshairs is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. She’s just completed her first year of a public policy master’s at Harvard Kennedy School. Currently in Belgium for the summer, the Royal Palace says, “Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration’s) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks,” and added, “We are currently investigating the situation,” per Reuters.

The 16 April request by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who demanded Harvard disclose information about its foreign students, information that could potentially link students to protests and trigger deportations.

Now, the administration's action affects not only future enrolments, but also current students. Even those already enrolled could be forced to transfer or risk losing their legal status in the country.

Harvard has called the government’s move “unlawful” and says it’s “working swiftly to provide guidance and support to our community members.”

“We’re fighting this not just for Harvard, but for the independence of all private universities,” the school stated.