A princess at Harvard: Belgium’s future Queen is currently enjoying American student life

Many powerful men and women have walked the corridors of Harvard University. Considered one of the world’s foremost educational institutions, Harvard has produced a long list of distinguished alumni - including, but not limited to, Barack Obama, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Margaret Atwood, Ratan Tata and many more. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is currently a student at Harvard.(X/@MonarchieBe)

The American Ivy League institute has also hosted many international royals over the years - from King Frederik of Denmark to Empress Masako of Japan. In fact, there is one European royal who is currently a student at Harvard.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium arrived in Massachusetts last year to begin her studies at Harvard Kennedy School. Elisabeth, Crown Princess of Belgium, is currently enrolled in a two year Master's degree in public policy at Harvard.

A princess at Harvard

Born in 2001, Elisabeth is the eldest of the four children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, is the heir to the Belgian throne. As the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, she will one day make history as Belgium's first ever Queen regnant.

For now, however, the Belgian royal is getting a taste of American student life. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history and politics from UK’s Oxford University, she secured admission to Harvard Kennedy School for a two-year master's degree in public policy.

The Crown Princess of Belgium began her studies at Harvard in September 2024.

The Belgian Royal Palace announced her admission in social media posts, writing: “Hello USA! Princess Elisabeth began her master's degree in public policy at the @harvardkennedyschool”. Accompanying the post were pictures that showed the European royal dressed casually in blue jeans and a sleeveless top.

Despite her stellar credentials, Elisabeth’s pursuits have not been purely academic. According to a Marie Claire report, she has completed a year at Belgium’s Royal Military Academy. And the Belgian royal family’s website also states that she is fluent in Dutch, French, German and English, and enjoys “skiing, rowing and sailing.”

