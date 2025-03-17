Bhumi Pednekar completes course from Harvard Kennedy School; posts selfie with former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
Bhumi Pednekar's post featured glimpses of the actor from the classroom, her posing with the certificate and a group picture.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she has completed a course on "leadership, global policy and life" at the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, US. Bhumi, who attended the World Economic Forum in January in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday alongside a series of pictures and videos. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar on Mere Husband Ki Biwi reception: I hope the time of word-of-mouth films doesn’t go away)
"Leadership, Global Policy and Life @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader. Learnt from the best with the best @worldeconomicforum," the post began. The post featured glimpses of the actor from the classroom, her posing with the certificate and a group picture.
"Got a certificate acknowledging our completion of the course. Going back to school was fun and so so challenging. Math is still not my thing."
She also shared a selfie with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, also a Young Global Leader fellow. "Had to click a selfie after the most inspiring session with a fellow YGL @jacindaardern, such an inspiration," she wrote.
Bhumi most recently featured in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.
