Bhumi Pednekar completes course from Harvard Kennedy School; posts selfie with former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 17, 2025 07:59 AM IST

Bhumi Pednekar's post featured glimpses of the actor from the classroom, her posing with the certificate and a group picture.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she has completed a course on "leadership, global policy and life" at the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, US. Bhumi, who attended the World Economic Forum in January in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday alongside a series of pictures and videos. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar on Mere Husband Ki Biwi reception: I hope the time of word-of-mouth films doesn’t go away)

Bhumi Pednekar shared photos on Instagram, which also featured Jacinda Ardern.
Bhumi Pednekar shared photos on Instagram, which also featured Jacinda Ardern.

"Leadership, Global Policy and Life @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader. Learnt from the best with the best @worldeconomicforum," the post began. The post featured glimpses of the actor from the classroom, her posing with the certificate and a group picture.

"Got a certificate acknowledging our completion of the course. Going back to school was fun and so so challenging. Math is still not my thing."

She also shared a selfie with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, also a Young Global Leader fellow. "Had to click a selfie after the most inspiring session with a fellow YGL @jacindaardern, such an inspiration," she wrote.

Bhumi most recently featured in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

