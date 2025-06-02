Nita Ambani’s disappointed reaction as Mumbai Indians lose to Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier 2

Nita Ambani looked visibly disappointed after her cricket team Mumbai Indians lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. Ambani, 60, was seen with her head tipped back and eyes closed, a hand over her forehead in a gesture of disappointment after the loss in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Nita Ambani looked disappointed at the outcome of IPL Qualifier II

Her disappointment mirrored that of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who dropped to his haunches as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday.

Nita Ambani was seen sitting next to son Akash Ambani at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the match. Akash Ambani also looked upset by the outcome of the IPL Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians fans were equally upset as the five-time champions got knocked out of IPL 2025, paving the way for Punjab to reach their first IPL final since 2014.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer hit a 41-ball 87 not out as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday in Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League. For Punjab fans, it was a cause for celebration and a moment of joy.

Punjab set up a title clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday – also in Ahmedabad. Neither team has ever won the IPL.

Punjab scored 207-5 to chase down Mumbai’s 203-6 (20 overs) with an over to spare.

This was after the game was delayed by more than two hours because of rain. No overs were lost and the match started at 9:40 pm, as per the Associated Press.

