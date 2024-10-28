Gurgaon entrepreneur's viral post prompts Swiggy Instamart to introduce 'shopping list' feature

In a move to modernise the grocery shopping experience, Swiggy Instamart has unveiled its innovative “Shopping List” feature, allowing customers to compile their grocery items with ease. The feature was inspired by a user’s suggestion on X (formerly Twitter) that highlighted the traditional practice of jotting down shopping lists, a common habit among Indian consumers. Swiggy Instamart launched a 'shopping list' feature, simplifying online grocery shopping for users. (X)

Feedback fuels development

The update stems from a post on X by a Gurgaon entrepreneur named ‘Gabbar Singh,’ who called for a feature to simplify the online shopping process. In his post, he stated, “Guys at @letsblinkit @Swiggy @ZeptoNow. Please listen. Indian shops operate via shopping lists. Shoppers go to a shop, give the list to the shopkeeper, and he gets everything. It’s very difficult to search, pick the quantity, and add items to the cart one by one on your platforms. Please provide a functionality to upload a list that automatically creates the cart for me. Thanks.”

His request struck a chord with many others, prompting a wave of support for the idea. Phani Kishan, co-founder of Swiggy, acknowledged the user’s feedback, responding with, “Well, we heard you @GabbbarSingh. The feature is in pilot phase, and we will be scaling it up to all users gradually. Here's a small demo of your Shopping List @SwiggyInstamart.” This announcement garnered nearly 700,000 views and sparked enthusiastic reactions from customers eager to try out the new functionality.

Reaction from internet

The feedback from the online community has been overwhelmingly positive. One user remarked, “This is a game-changer! I often forget items when I shop.” Another added, “Finally, something that aligns with our shopping habits!” Others praised the convenience, with one comment stating, “No more endless scrolling for items; this will save so much time.” Yet another user chimed in, “Kudos to Swiggy for listening to its customers; this is how businesses should operate!” There was also excitement around the potential for future updates, with a user saying, “Can’t wait to see what’s next!”