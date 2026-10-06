Gurgaon woman spends over 50% of salary on rent, says she won’t change it: ‘I’m saving my peace, energy and time'

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a conversation online after revealing that she spends more than half of her salary on rent to live just a few minutes away from her workplace. While she acknowledged that the decision may not make financial sense to everyone, she said the convenience allows her to save time and energy while focusing on her well-being and side projects.

A Gurgaon woman said she spent over half her salary on rent to live minutes away from her workplace. (Instagram/shaktidharni)

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Taking to Instagram, Shakti Dharni Pandey, who works at a school in Gurgaon, shared a video explaining why she has no plans to move to a cheaper neighbourhood despite the high rent.

Why she chooses to pay higher rent

"More than 50% of my salary goes into my rent, and I am not going to change it. Hi, my name is Shakti, and I work in a school in Gurgaon. I live in a spacious 1RK that is just a 4-minute walking distance from this school. And though I'm able to come home during class breaks, have a piping hot lunch, and complete my pending work, it costs me way too much. More than half of my school salary goes into rent every single month, which anyone would call a completely bad decision financially," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Pandey said she could have moved farther away and found cheaper accommodation but chose convenience instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandey said she could have moved farther away and found cheaper accommodation but chose convenience instead. {{/usCountry}}

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"I had the option of moving far from the school and getting a place for quite cheap. I also had the option of going just a little bit further away and getting a house in a cheaper locality. But I choose this instead of saving money because, from here, I am saving my peace, my energy, and my time," she added.

‘Putting my 20s money on myself’

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Explaining her priorities, she said, "I don't have to rush in the morning to get ready. I don't have to be in an auto or Metro for long hours to reach home. I also don't have to spend any money on commuting, though it doesn't compensate for the rent. But the thing is, rather than saving money and putting it in some SIP, I am putting my 20s money on myself. I am making my adulting easier."

She added that the time and energy saved allow her to learn new skills, create videos and focus on her mental peace. According to Pandey, her side income has also helped compensate for the higher rent.

"It’s not the rent I am paying more than 50% of my salary for; it is saving my time, feeling safe and calm, and preserving energy to work on things I want to work on. That's what I am paying this rent for. And I am not going to change it," she concluded.

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The video was shared with the caption, "Will you do something like this?"

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video drew mixed reactions, with several users supporting her decision while others questioned the financial trade-off. One user wrote, "Peace of mind is worth the extra rent." Another said, "Time is money too." A third commented, "Sometimes quality of life matters more than savings." However, another user disagreed, writing, "More than 50% on rent is still too much."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)