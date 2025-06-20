Gurugram B-school hands 40 lakh to MBA students for hands-on stock market training

Masters’ Union, a business school in Gurugram, is allowing its MBA students to learn trading by actually doing it. As part of its new Capital Markets and Trading programme (PGP-CMT), the institute has launched a ₹40 lakh student-managed fund. This is the first time an Indian business school has taken such a practical step in financial education, according to a report in the Economic Times. The first Capital Markets and Trading batch will manage the ₹ 40 lakh fund.(Pexels)

Starting in August 2025, students will trade live across eight asset classes, including equities, derivatives, fixed income, commodities, currencies, and regulated digital assets. The fund will be handled by the first batch of the PGP-CMT programme.

According to the Economic Times, the money comes from the Master’s Union Investment Fund (MUIF) and is meant only for learning. The school made it clear that this is not a public investment scheme and no outside capital is involved. All trading will happen under structured academic supervision.

Wealth management challenge included:

In addition to trading, students will take part in a wealth management challenge. This task involves designing a compliant advisory model without using real capital, offering more real-world learning.

The programme is designed to help students trade like professionals, not gamblers. It builds their confidence to make smart trading decisions on their own, without depending on others.

Students will be mentored by industry leaders like hedge fund managers, high-frequency traders, and portfolio strategists. Among them are Sanjiv Bhasin (ex-IIFL Director), Siddhartha Rastogi (Ambit), Manoj Goel (WallStreet School), and Aman Singhania (NSE Indices).

