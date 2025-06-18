Man struggles to escape as car is nearly submerged on flooded Gurgaon road. Viral photo

Torrential rains battered Delhi and its neighbouring cities—Noida and Gurgaon—on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the region. The downpour, which coincided with peak office hours, left commuters stranded and significantly disrupted daily life in the National Capital Region (NCR). A viral image showed a man in distress as his car got stuck on a waterlogged Gurgaon road, following heavy downpour.(PTI)

A widely circulated image on X (formerly Twitter) starkly captured the dire situation. It shows a car half-submerged in water on a service road along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway in Gurgaon. The man inside the vehicle appears visibly distressed, looking around for help, with the driver’s seat door left open as rising water surrounds the car.

Take a look here at the picture:

IGI Airport Terminal 1 inundated

The effects of the rainfall weren’t limited to roadways. Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi reported visible waterlogging, with inside visuals showing water collecting near passenger zones. The rains led to disruptions in operations, and the airport later issued an advisory to travellers.

In a statement issued at 3:35 pm on Tuesday, Delhi Airport warned that flight operations might be affected due to adverse weather conditions from 15:15 hours onwards. It urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules. As per reports, at least 12 flights were diverted due to the weather.

Key underpasses and roads choked with water

Several critical junctions in Delhi witnessed knee-deep water, further choking traffic flow. These included the underpass near Delhi Cantonment, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, Najafgarh Road, and Rohtak Road. In Gurgaon, the Mahipalpur bypass underpass and an underpass en route to Dwarka near IGI Airport were also submerged.

The National Highway 48, especially the stretch from Dhaula Kuan towards the airport and Gurgaon, experienced significant congestion due to the waterlogging.

As visuals of submerged cars and stranded passengers went viral online, commuters expressed frustration over the city’s preparedness to handle monsoon showers.