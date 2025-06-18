Viral video shows Mumbai's Powai Lake overflowing after relentless rain: 'Reached its capacity'

Mumbai and its surrounding regions have been lashed by heavy rains since the beginning of the week, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and creating traffic snarls. Among the key developments, Powai Lake—one of the primary artificial reservoirs managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)—began overflowing early Wednesday morning. Powai Lake in Mumbai began overflowing after heavy rains.(X/@mybmc)

The BMC took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a video of the lake overflowing. The caption read: “Powai Lake, one of the main artificial lakes under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing around 6 am today. With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), the lake’s water is non-potable and is primarily used for industrial purposes and non-potable uses in the Aarey Milk Colony. The lake has reached its capacity and started overflowing due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the past two days. As of now, the water level stands at 195.10 feet.”

Watch the clip here:

Transport delays across rail and air services

The torrential downpour has also severely impacted the city’s transport network. Suburban train services on both the Central and Western Railway lines were delayed on Monday, with commuters reporting delays ranging from 20 to 30 minutes during peak morning hours.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

Amid the ongoing weather disruptions, IndiGo Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory warning passengers about delays and potential challenges in reaching the airport. In a statement shared on X, the airline said, “Heavy rainfall continues across Mumbai, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport.” Passengers were urged to allow extra travel time and check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website before heading out.