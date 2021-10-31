Nasa shares video of ‘scary spiderweb’ in space, posts ‘Watch, if you dare’

The social media pages managed by Nasa on Instagram are treasure troves for people who love space-related content. Often, various kinds of posts are shared on those pages, including the ones celebrating special occasions. Just like this share that is posted for Halloween. This is a share about a ‘scary spiderweb’ in space spotted by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope.

The space agency shared the post two days ago. They wrote, “Happy (almost) Halloween! Hubble’s seen a number of scary cosmic objects, but nothing compares to a recent image of a “spiderweb” in space. Watch, if you dare" along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 3.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated various comments.

“You NASA have a great imagination and sense of humor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cringe and awesome at the same time,” posted another. “I love you so much. Thanks for making learning fun. Happy Halloween!” expressed a third.

