Home / Trending / Nasa shares video of ‘scary spiderweb’ in space, posts ‘Watch, if you dare’
trending

Nasa shares video of ‘scary spiderweb’ in space, posts ‘Watch, if you dare’

Halloween 2021: Nasa took to Instagram to share the video.
Halloween 2021: The video has prompted people to post varied comments.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Halloween 2021: The video has prompted people to post varied comments.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

The social media pages managed by Nasa on Instagram are treasure troves for people who love space-related content. Often, various kinds of posts are shared on those pages, including the ones celebrating special occasions. Just like this share that is posted for Halloween. This is a share about a ‘scary spiderweb’ in space spotted by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope.

The space agency shared the post two days ago. They wrote, “Happy (almost) Halloween! Hubble’s seen a number of scary cosmic objects, but nothing compares to a recent image of a “spiderweb” in space. Watch, if you dare" along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

+

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 3.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated various comments.

“You NASA have a great imagination and sense of humor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cringe and awesome at the same time,” posted another. “I love you so much. Thanks for making learning fun. Happy Halloween!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram hubble space telescope
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out