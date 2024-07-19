‘Happy Friday’: Indian professionals celebrate early weekend amid IT outage

Thousands of Indian professionals logged into work this morning only to face the blue screen of death - a message saying their Windows device had run into a problem and needed to restart. It soon became clear that workers across the world were facing similar issues. The outage brought several sectors to a grinding halt, disrupting flights, banks and markets. CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage memes have flooded social media.(X/@VellathottamDon)

The massive outage faced by Microsoft users globally has been caused by a CrowdStrike update. In a post on X, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.

Working professionals, however, were rather glad to have a valid excuse not to work. On social media, memes celebrating the ‘blue screen of death’ reigned supreme.

Take a look at some of the best memes below:

The outage occurred on a Friday, which many took as a sign to begin the weekend early

Meanwhile in India

On the anonymous networking app Grapevine, Indian professionals celebrated the unprecedented disruption to a normal work day.

“Weekend comes up early,” wrote one TCS employee.

“How to replicate this defect,” an Accenture employee asked. Another person from the same firm called it a “blessing in disguise.”

“Why am I not getting this blue screen? I have to work just because this defect decided not to show on my laptop,” a Deloitte professional said.

Many more said it was a sign to leave work early, while others spoke of the disruption they experienced.

Microsoft said in a statement it was taking "mitigation actions" in response to service issues.

(With inputs from agencies)